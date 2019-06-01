Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Audrey Washburn. View Sign Service Information H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre 5285 Polkey Road Duncan , BC V9L 6W3 (250)-701-0001 Obituary

WASHBURN, Joan Audrey March 11, 1939 - May 9, 2019 It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Joan Washburn. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gordon, Joan leaves to mourn her son Ken (Sue), daughter Janet, grandchildren Nigel (Allison) and David (Becky), and many family members and friends across Canada and the USA. Joan had many interests. She loved a good game of bridge, afternoons curled up with a fine book, travelling by sea, and the odd trip to the casino slot machines. As an accomplished folk artist, she was instrumental in coordinating the Memory Box program for the B.C. Women's Hospital and Vancouver Island hospitals as well. Until recently she was still helping to decorate the boxes. She will be remembered for her sense of humour, her wisdom and her kindness. We are deeply grateful to Dr. Gilbert for his gentle care of Mom over the years, and to the nurses at the Cowichan District Hospital for their kindness during her final days. A Celebration of life will be held at St. Peters Anglican Church, 5800 Church Road, Duncan BC on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. As Joan loved colors the family requests that you wear lovely bright colors to reflect a beautiful summer's day. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired memorial remembrances may be made in the form of a donation to the Canadian Lung Association or the BC Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at:







WASHBURN, Joan Audrey March 11, 1939 - May 9, 2019 It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Joan Washburn. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gordon, Joan leaves to mourn her son Ken (Sue), daughter Janet, grandchildren Nigel (Allison) and David (Becky), and many family members and friends across Canada and the USA. Joan had many interests. She loved a good game of bridge, afternoons curled up with a fine book, travelling by sea, and the odd trip to the casino slot machines. As an accomplished folk artist, she was instrumental in coordinating the Memory Box program for the B.C. Women's Hospital and Vancouver Island hospitals as well. Until recently she was still helping to decorate the boxes. She will be remembered for her sense of humour, her wisdom and her kindness. We are deeply grateful to Dr. Gilbert for his gentle care of Mom over the years, and to the nurses at the Cowichan District Hospital for their kindness during her final days. A Celebration of life will be held at St. Peters Anglican Church, 5800 Church Road, Duncan BC on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. As Joan loved colors the family requests that you wear lovely bright colors to reflect a beautiful summer's day. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired memorial remembrances may be made in the form of a donation to the Canadian Lung Association or the BC Lung Association. Online condolences may be made at: www.hwwallacecbc.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 1 to June 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close