Joan passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital on March 10, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Born in Nelson-Lancashire England on November 12, 1932, immigrated to Canada in 1966, settled in Victoria in 1992. Survived by her loving children: Malcolm (Gay) of Fraser Lake, BC; Graeme of Kamloops, BC; Gail (Gerry) of Sexsmith, AB. Beloved Grandma to Selena (Dylan), Cassandra (Cory), James and Great-Grandma to Landen and Marin. Friends MaryLou Starkey, Helen Keegan and Mimi Grey thank you for all your love and support. Her cheekiness and wit endeared her to all who were acquainted with her. She never got her "29", but know she gets to join her loving husband Michael Patrick Brophy, sister Margaret and parents James and Alice. Funeral service to be held Wed., March 18 at First Memorial Chapel, 4725 Falaise Drive in Victoria at 2pm.
" You may be gone, but forever in our hearts"
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020