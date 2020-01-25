Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Catherine Gray. View Sign Obituary

GRAY, Joan Catherine (Inglis) June 2, 1936 - November 19, 2019 Cherished wife, mother, sister, Nana, great-grandmother and dear friend, Joan died peacefully with her children by her side in Duncan, British Columbia. Daughter of Leslie Inglis and Della Doreen (Devitt), younger sister to Jim (Pat), Joan was born in Port Alberni and grew up in Chemainus and Duncan before moving to Vancouver with her best friend, Ann Hawkins, and meeting her beloved Robert (Bob) whom she married in 1956. Joan was an accomplished vocalist and pianist, travelling to Europe with a choir in her late teens. She had a keen mind with interests in architecture and fine arts and was a voracious reader who loved to curl up with a great novel and a cup of tea. Joan ran an amazing household with six children in Victoria, BC, Swift Current, SK and Edmonton, AB. She also loved the opportunity to work outside of the home at Uncas School and at the school board offices in Sherwood Park, AB. She instilled in us her love of books, music, food and gardening and the importance of surrounding oneself with beauty and joy. When we think of Mom/Nana, we think of her carefully created flower arrangements and beautifully laid table, elaborate birthday cakes, adventurous family holidays on boats and islands, of Bridge parties, Mexican Dominos and Scrabble, of her massive coveted binders of family recipes, her incredible collection of Mexican decor, the family toys and books so lovingly preserved, her morning tea that Bob brought her every day. Bob and Joan were married for 60 years and lived a full, rich life together, travelling the world, wintering in Mexico every year and creating lifelong friendships, eventually retiring in Oyster Cove, Ladysmith, B.C. where they had many adventures and laughs and tears with friends and neighbours close to their hearts. Joan was predeceased by her husband, Bob (2016) and is survived by their loving children: Robert, Vancouver; Quita (Scott) Earltown, NS; Thea (Rod) Oliver, BC; Leslie (Chris) Vancouver; Ian (Tracy), Edmonton. Sadly, they lost their eldest daughter, Vicki, St Paul, AB to cancer in 2010. Joan's 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren will miss Nana terribly, as will her unofficial son, Kerry Tomczak, her oldest friend, Ann, and her beloved nieces and nephews. Deep love and appreciation to brothers-in-law Daryl (Suzanne) and Pat (Aleksandra) and to Eula Dale, all of whom were close and loving to mom throughout her life. Our deepest gratitude to her dear friends and neighbours Sue and Simon Cox, Dori and Peter Magee, Kathy and Dan Miller and to so many others at Oyster Cove for the extraordinary care and love they showed Mom and Dad over the last 25 years, and to Jym and Liz Scott for sharing countless Mexican adventures; one could not wish for better friends in life. Joan is remembered with love and affection by so many. A private celebration of her life will be held in the summer.





