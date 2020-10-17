COTSWORTH, Joan (nee McKechnie) June 9, 1929 - October 11, 2020 Joan departed this world with grace and courage at the Berwick Royal Oak in Victoria, B.C. She was born and raised in Calgary, Alberta and considered it a point of pride to be a native of that city, as well as a seventh generation Canadian. She was predeceased by her husband Peter, her sons Hugh and Jeffrey and all of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter Kim and stepdaughters Barb and Nancy, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During her life Joan was a voracious reader, lover of heated discussions, and was a woman who was always interested in the attitudes and thoughts of the people in her life regardless of their age or beliefs. She took real pleasure in the smell of a horse, the sight of a prairie sky, the feel of a Saskatoon bush and enjoyed the comradery of socializing. Joan often commented on how fortunate she was to have lived the life she lived; she didn't walk around obstacles, she walked through them. Our family would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt appreciation to all at the Berwick who befriended Joan and gave her such good care and comfort. If friends so desire, they can make a contribution to Covenant House or World Vison In memory of Joan. Given the current restrictions on public gatherings, there will be a small service by invitation only. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com