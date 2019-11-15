Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan E. GRIFFITH. View Sign Obituary

During her long life Joan prided herself on service to the Province of BC, following in the footsteps of her late father Edgar Wynn Griffith. As personal secretary to the Minister of Finance she was most proud of helping to draft the Agricultural Land Act, a forward-looking piece of legislation which stands to this day.



While Victoria was her lifelong home she also lived in post-war London, travelled by boat to Majorca and vacationed in Acapulco at a time when Hollywood's "Rat Pack" reigned supreme. It was in London that Joan developed her lifelong love of tennis, ignited by a gift of centre-court seats at Wimbledon.



Joan was an attentive and loving aunt to her many young nieces and nephews and regularly spent holidays with them. She cherished these relationships and cheerfully maintained them until the very end. Predeceased by her parents and her brother John, she will be missed dearly by her sister Gwynneth and nephews and nieces Anne-Rachelle, Wynn, Dylan, Ian, Malcolm, Andrew, Margaret and Cameron and their families.



Much gratitude to the many volunteers, care aides, nurses and doctors who helped make her final years comfortable.



All are welcome to the Celebration of Joan's Life which will be held at the Cedar Hill Golf Course, 1400 Derby Rd. in Victoria on December 1, 2019. 1pm - 4pm. Please call Cam at 1-250-597-0313 for details.

During her long life Joan prided herself on service to the Province of BC, following in the footsteps of her late father Edgar Wynn Griffith. As personal secretary to the Minister of Finance she was most proud of helping to draft the Agricultural Land Act, a forward-looking piece of legislation which stands to this day.While Victoria was her lifelong home she also lived in post-war London, travelled by boat to Majorca and vacationed in Acapulco at a time when Hollywood's "Rat Pack" reigned supreme. It was in London that Joan developed her lifelong love of tennis, ignited by a gift of centre-court seats at Wimbledon.Joan was an attentive and loving aunt to her many young nieces and nephews and regularly spent holidays with them. She cherished these relationships and cheerfully maintained them until the very end. Predeceased by her parents and her brother John, she will be missed dearly by her sister Gwynneth and nephews and nieces Anne-Rachelle, Wynn, Dylan, Ian, Malcolm, Andrew, Margaret and Cameron and their families.Much gratitude to the many volunteers, care aides, nurses and doctors who helped make her final years comfortable.All are welcome to the Celebration of Joan's Life which will be held at the Cedar Hill Golf Course, 1400 Derby Rd. in Victoria on December 1, 2019. 1pm - 4pm. Please call Cam at 1-250-597-0313 for details. Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close