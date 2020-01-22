Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan E. HEAGLE. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 Obituary

With deep sadness we announce the passing of Joan Eleanor Heagle on Friday, January 17, 2020, after a seven year battle with Multiple Myeloma.



Joan's life was a blameless one, loved and respected by all who knew her. Her strength, present throughout her life, was particularly evident in the way she quietly fought her disease, maintaining normalcy, good humour and constant consideration for others, despite the pain and disability.



Joan was born in Toronto in 1956. After high school, she worked for some time at IBM in Toronto before moving out to Vancouver in 1983. During her time in Vancouver, Joan worked for various employers, including an architect, a real estate management company, a high tech company and the Vancouver Canucks before finding the job she most enjoyed, as a volunteer coordinator with North Shore Health Authority. Some time after the breakup of a long-term relationship, Joan met future husband Bill. The two decided to start a new life together in Victoria, where Joan's parents and siblings lived, and by 1995 had settled into a home there and were married.



Joan served as Executive Director of the Saanich Volunteer Society until the birth of daughter Gwendolyn in 1997. At that time, she made the difficult decision to leave the work force to care full-time for her daughter.



After moving to Oak Bay, Joan volunteered extensively with the local schools, then later was appointed a Commissioner on the Oak Bay Heritage Commission and a Director of the Oak Bay Heritage Foundation. She worked tirelessly for the cause of heritage conservation.



Joan loved reading and taking courses on subjects that interested her. She was involved in environmental causes in the 1980s, and continued to be engaged in community issues throughout her life. She had a strong creative streak in her that she explored in many ways, including painting, sewing, pottery and gardening.



In 2013, Joan received the crushing diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma. For seven years she fought the disease with resolve, resilience and spirit.



Joan was an incredibly caring and giving mother and wife. She lived not for her own ambitions or aggrandizement, but rather to live a modest, good life among those who loved her.



Joan is survived by husband Bill Jamieson, daughter Gwen Jamieson, sister Susan Myerscough and brother Norman (Candy).



The family would like to express their appreciation for the care received at the BC Cancer Clinic and by the Victoria Hospice Palliative Team.



A memorial service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Dr., Victoria, at 2:00 pm on February 14, 2020 (reception to follow). In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Myeloma Canada.

