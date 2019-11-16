Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan E. Taylor. View Sign Obituary

TAYLOR, Joan E. 07 May 1942 - 09 November 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, Joan E. Taylor. After a long hard courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease, Joan passed away at Arrowsmith Lodge in Parksville, BC, 09 November 2019. Predeceased by parents Edward and Isabelle Towe, brother Bill Towe, sister Mary Knowles, and brother Ted Towe. Survived by husband of 57 years Bill, of Parksville, BC, son Scott (Carolyn) Taylor, daughter Kelly Chanakos Taylor (Ray Cunningham); grandson Andrew (Katie), granddaughter Rebecca; sister Liz (Rob) Cooper of Port McNeil, brother Jim (Sharon) Towe, Port Alberni, sister Sandy Towe (Dave Renfors), Port Hardy, and many nieces and nephews, as well as long time friends Reg (Marilyn) Cowie, David Blyth of Parksville. Joan and Bill met 1960 in Nanaimo where Joan was employed as a hairdresser in the Malaspina Beauty Salon. Bill worked for the BC Department of Highways and resided in the Malaspina Hotel . Joan and Bill married in 1962 in Victoria. After three years the couple moved to Duncan where Bill began his automotive career. In 1981 Joan and Bill moved to Parksville with their two children, where they started their family business Woodgrove Chevrolet Oldsmobile. Joan loved people, animals, golf, road trips, and life. She loved and visited Hawaii many times, as well as RVing and short trips to Washington State. Joan Loved her little dog Sassy and her family above all! She will be missed . The family would like to thank the staff of Arrowsmith Lodge and a special thank you to the Evergreen staff for their extraordinary care, as well as Dr. C Sulz and Dr. P Juralowicz. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Alzheimer Society or Canadian Cancer Society. To send a condolence to the family please visit





