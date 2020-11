PETERS, Joan Elizabeth Joan passed suddenly and peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Survived by her loving husband Wayne Peters, daughter Geri (Tim), sons Tom (Wendy), Ross (Jen), step-son Sean (Suzanna), grandchildren Sydney, Darcy, Travis, Paige, Jack, Hannah and her best little man Buford. Also survived by many relatives and freinds. Predeceased by mother and father Beth and Don Ross, sister Sandra Chambers, son-in-law Frank Smilowski, granddaughter Emily Isherwood, step-son Bradley Peters and first husband John Isherwood. "ain't it funny how time slips away" A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to joan-waynepeters@shaw.ca