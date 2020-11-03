It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Colbert (nee Farrer) on October 29, 2020 at 83 years of age. Her beloved husband Jack (John Edgar) passed away unexpectedly just weeks earlier. She is survived by her two daughters Kareen (Bill Pearson) and Kathie (Tony Bavota), and two granddaughters Jenna and Abby.



Joan was soft-spoken, thoughtful and had a streak of determination that saw her through many adversities. She was the only child of Clara and Archibald Farrer, and lost her Mom to cancer when she was only 13. She balanced her schooling with hard work at the small family lodge in Boundary Bay, B.C. Joan graduated in Nursing from St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver where she made lifelong friends - her "buds". Joan's caring nature made her work in the delivery room a perfect fit.



Joan always had a yearning to travel and when Jack proposed, he made a promise to Joan that they would eventually travel the world together. They made a wonderful, loving team over the years. Joan resettled the family in numerous houses and new schools, as Jack's career transferred them back and forth across Canada. Joan was an amazing Mom. She laughed as ballet twirls were practiced around the kitchen, stood in freezing arenas cheering on figure skating, and instilled the importance of hard work and never taking anything for granted. She was adamant that her girls grow up to be independent with careers of their own, have compassion for others and the ability to use a drill competently. Joan volunteered for many causes but was always available with a hug and a supporting ear for her family.



Joan and Jack did travel the world and she cherished every occasion to learn about new and different places. When they moved to Victoria, she made wonderful new friends; the "angels" enjoyed years of laughter-filled outings together.



Joan was an avid gardener. She spent many happy hours creating beautiful flower gardens that brought her incredible joy. Joan was creative, had a talent for sewing and always had craft projects on the go. Her granddaughters loved their many summer visits filled with laughter, outdoor play and fun projects that they thought of together.



In the past decade, Joan faced her ongoing struggle with Alzheimer's as she faced her entire life - with grace, kindness and humility. She was a wonderful wife, a nurturing Mom, and a loving Nana. She had a smile that lit up a room and she will be greatly missed. If you wish to make a donation in Joan's Memory, we ask that you consider making it to the Alzheimer's Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store