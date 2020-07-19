Our beloved Mother has been called to walk on sunnier paths. Mom was predeceased by husband Ronald in 2005 and her eldest son Vincent in 2018 and brothers Ed in 1999 and Cliff in 2005. She leaves to mourn her sons Graham, Stephen (Jennifer), and Clinton, nine grandkids and 8 great-grandkids.



Joan was born in London, England to Joe and Florence Ware. During the war years mom was a telephone, switchboard operator. They worked six floors down in a fortified bunker below the famous Selfridges department store. This was during the Luftwaffe bombing campaign. Mom use to refer to these times as very exciting....yes, we should think so! Mom and Dad married in '48 and the following fall, with brothers and parents, emigrated to Canada. After settling in Alberta for 6 years, Mom needed a more temperate climate to plant her garden. The family settled and built a life on Vancouver Island in the Colwood/Metchosin area. Mom was an exceptional woman with a strong opinion and firm beliefs. Fierce debater! Mom also loved music! She loved to sing, garden, prepare spectacular meals, bake and do crafts. She was an intuitive, caring, sensitive and generous English Lady with strong values. She very much enjoyed her retirement years in Qualicum Beach. Mom's thoughtfulness and caring disposition for others extends beyond her living years with the wish to donate her body to UBC for the advancement of medicine through Anatomical study. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to contribute to Anatomical Sciences Research Endowment Fund or Doctors without Borders or a charity of your choice. You will be so missed Mom....but never, ever forgotten, for you made the world a better place. The family wishes to acknowledge and give thanks to the staff at Arrowsmith Lodge during the past five years and especially the final weeks of mom's life. They are so special in the care that they provide.



