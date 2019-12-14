Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Innes Homer. View Sign Obituary

HOMER, Joan Innes Joan passed peacefully at home in Victoria, BC on December 5, 2019. Born in Loughton, Essex, England, April 12th 1921, to William "Billy" Cudemore, MC, DFC and Caroline Alice "Brownie" (Bodwell) Cudemore. In 1936 Brownie married Carol Fellowes, 4th Baron Ailwyn, who lovingly adopted Joan as his daughter. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Geoffrey Homer, Joan is survived by her three sons, Garth (Penelope), Keith (Dean) and Bruce; four grandchildren, Brendan (Beth), Delia, Geoffrey (Denise) and Christopher (Kristina); and three great-grandchildren, Sam, Ethan and Ava. In her early years, Joan attended St. Christopher's School and Norfolk House School in Victoria, and then Punahou School in Honolulu. She finished her schooling at Abbot's Hill School in Hemel Hempstead near London. She was presented at Court in 1939. During the Second World War, Joan served in the British Red Cross as a volunteer nurse at the Canadian Officers' Convalescent Home, Garnons, Herefordshire, where she met Canadian medical officer, Geoffrey Homer, and in 1942 they married. In 1944 Joan gave birth to their first son in London during one of the worst V1 rocket raids, while Geoffrey was on the battlefields of Normandy. After the war, the family lived at Wrotham Park, Hertfordshire and Geoffrey studied for, and received, his FRCS. They then returned to Victoria to live and raise their family. Joan volunteered her time to many causes which included serving as President of the Veterans Hospital Woman's Auxiliary. She loved dogs and horses and in her later days she cherished her dog walks in the sun, rain or wind with her beloved friend, Molly. Joan's conservatory and garden were known for the herbs, vegetables and particularly for the roses she cultivated. For years she worked closely with her diligent gardeners, Lorraine and Amy, to make sure everything was "up to snuff". Fashion was a big part of her life and she and her dear friend Mary Henderson started a successful lady's clothing shop, Impacts & Imports, in the 70' s. She was a keen artist and collector and loved travelling with family and friends, just for the fun of it. With Geoff she explored more exotic destinations. The family thanks the caregivers, especially Dr. Jim Stockdill and Ms. Wilma Loberg, for the compassion and understanding which made it possible for Joan to remain at home with dignity. A Service will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Road on Thurs. January 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm followed by a reception at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Garth Homer Foundation, online







HOMER, Joan Innes Joan passed peacefully at home in Victoria, BC on December 5, 2019. Born in Loughton, Essex, England, April 12th 1921, to William "Billy" Cudemore, MC, DFC and Caroline Alice "Brownie" (Bodwell) Cudemore. In 1936 Brownie married Carol Fellowes, 4th Baron Ailwyn, who lovingly adopted Joan as his daughter. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Geoffrey Homer, Joan is survived by her three sons, Garth (Penelope), Keith (Dean) and Bruce; four grandchildren, Brendan (Beth), Delia, Geoffrey (Denise) and Christopher (Kristina); and three great-grandchildren, Sam, Ethan and Ava. In her early years, Joan attended St. Christopher's School and Norfolk House School in Victoria, and then Punahou School in Honolulu. She finished her schooling at Abbot's Hill School in Hemel Hempstead near London. She was presented at Court in 1939. During the Second World War, Joan served in the British Red Cross as a volunteer nurse at the Canadian Officers' Convalescent Home, Garnons, Herefordshire, where she met Canadian medical officer, Geoffrey Homer, and in 1942 they married. In 1944 Joan gave birth to their first son in London during one of the worst V1 rocket raids, while Geoffrey was on the battlefields of Normandy. After the war, the family lived at Wrotham Park, Hertfordshire and Geoffrey studied for, and received, his FRCS. They then returned to Victoria to live and raise their family. Joan volunteered her time to many causes which included serving as President of the Veterans Hospital Woman's Auxiliary. She loved dogs and horses and in her later days she cherished her dog walks in the sun, rain or wind with her beloved friend, Molly. Joan's conservatory and garden were known for the herbs, vegetables and particularly for the roses she cultivated. For years she worked closely with her diligent gardeners, Lorraine and Amy, to make sure everything was "up to snuff". Fashion was a big part of her life and she and her dear friend Mary Henderson started a successful lady's clothing shop, Impacts & Imports, in the 70' s. She was a keen artist and collector and loved travelling with family and friends, just for the fun of it. With Geoff she explored more exotic destinations. The family thanks the caregivers, especially Dr. Jim Stockdill and Ms. Wilma Loberg, for the compassion and understanding which made it possible for Joan to remain at home with dignity. A Service will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Road on Thurs. January 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm followed by a reception at the Royal Victoria Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Garth Homer Foundation, online www.garthhomerfoundation.org or PO Box 24022 Victoria, BC V8Z 7E7. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close