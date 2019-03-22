Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan L. Williams. View Sign

WILLIAMS, Joan L. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Louise Williams on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 at the age of 83. Joan was born in Edmonton, Alberta and resided in Winnipeg, Montreal, and, for the last 28 years, in Saanichton, BC. She will be sadly missed by her devoted husband of 53 years Haydn and loving son Kevin (Louise). Joan will also be fondly remembered by family members in Canada, the UK and Australia, her classmates of WGH 53B, as well as many friends both near and far. Joan's early career teaching nursing at Winnipeg General Hospital and as a nurse at the Montreal Neurological Institute was in keeping with her true passion and gift for helping others. Volunteering at schools and later in life with Sendial and other community organizations, supporting numerous charities, and bringing a smile and offering a helping hand wherever she could, were a life's devotion for Joan. A private family memorial will be held. Memorial donations in memory of Joan can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Foundation, 2166 Mount Newton X Road, Saanichton, BC, V8M 2B2.





4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y1B4

(250) 658-5244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019

