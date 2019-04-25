Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan M. Lindsay. View Sign Obituary

Our wonderful Mother passed away April 19, 2019. She loved life a lot, more than that, though, it was her growing family that really interested her, that she appreciated and so loved. She was born on October 18, 1925 in Que Que, a little mining town in then Rhodesia, of Henry and Florence Havell. Joan spent her early years growing up in rural Africa with her brother Bob, moving to England just before the Second World War, not returning to Rhodesia until 1947. Those first years imprinted indelible memories in her and forged the foundation of her values: independence, resilience, resolute, and deep love of life and family. Joan met her beloved William, a newly arrived immigrant from Scotland, at a dance in Salisbury (Harare) and could not turn down William's proposal with marriage license in hand and a pre-arranged ceremony on November 19, 1949. Mum and Dad always worked very hard and life was not boring. From their meagre beginnings, they led a fulfilled life together, raising their children David, Ian and Jane. Their home often brought family and friends together for a braai, party and celebrations and equally often the family found itself going to others. Chickens, eggs, carnations and avocados from the property would go to-market and, when she had to, Mum would work as a clerk, or manage a bakery, or run her own fruit and vegetable shop. Ensuring the health and well-being of her children was at the heart of all she did.



As kids do, they grow up and disperse. Mum and Dad followed us and moved to Cape Town, South Africa in 1982 and then to Victoria, Canada in 1998. Was it their pioneering spirit or longing desire to share in the treasures of Family? Sadly, Dad passed away in 2014, leaving a gulf in Mum's life that no measure of support could fully bridge after 64 years of marriage. Mum moved to Marion Village and continued to show she was really the one who shone, engaging those who cared for her, the other residents, her family and actually anyone she could interact with at every opportunity. Babies became a magnet!



Mum would light up any room with her bright smile. She shared her many incredible memories of her life, talking about the hard times but never dwelling on them, focusing on the sunny side, offering meaningful advice and pearls of wisdom. Grace, kindness, beautiful inside and out, class, positive, happy, a little craziness, lovely, awesome lady, amazing, matriarch, dignified.



So lovingly remembered and sadly missed by: her children David (Linda), Ian (Petra), Jane (Marshall); her grandchildren William (Linette), Richard (Jessica), Warren (Chelsea), Frans, Graeme (Kristina), Cameron, Chelsea, Madeline; and her great grandchildren Joel, Tea, Harper, Echo and William. Extended family and friends in Canada, South Africa (including baby Alice), England, Australia, Scotland, and Zimbabwe.



Thank you to the staff at Marion Village and to Dr Steve McKenzie and nursing staff at the RJH.



A memorial service is to be held on May 13 at 2.00pm at First Memorial 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria. Condolences and other information may be left at

