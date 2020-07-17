1/
Joan Margaret McMurray
May 11, 1923 - July 12, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Margaret McMurray passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 in Victoria, BC. She was 97. Mrs. Joan McMurray was born on May 11, 1923 in London, England to her parents, Maude and George Stannard. Serving as a Sergeant in the British Army in World War II, she met her husband Vernon McMurray who was in the Royal Airforce. Joan and Vernon McMurray immigrated to Canada in 1950, where they settled in Edmonton, Alberta. There she worked as a supervisor at the Department of Veterans Affairs for 18 years, while Vernon built up the successful business McMurray Store Fixtures (now McMurray Interiors). As a passionate gardener, she and her husband moved to Victoria to build a beautiful waterfront property and garden in Gordon Head. As long time members of the Victoria Rhododendron Society they enjoyed growing award winning Rhododendrons. Joan was a great lady, of strong character, grace and class. She was deeply dedicated to those she loved. She will be sorely missed. Mrs. Joan McMurray is survived by her daughter, Josephine, and two grandchildren, Justin and Jenine. She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon who passed in 2006. A funeral service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services on Falaise Drive on July 20th at 2pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y1B4
2506585244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved