Joan Margaret McMurray passed away peacefully on July 12, 2020 in Victoria, BC. She was 97. Mrs. Joan McMurray was born on May 11, 1923 in London, England to her parents, Maude and George Stannard. Serving as a Sergeant in the British Army in World War II, she met her husband Vernon McMurray who was in the Royal Airforce. Joan and Vernon McMurray immigrated to Canada in 1950, where they settled in Edmonton, Alberta. There she worked as a supervisor at the Department of Veterans Affairs for 18 years, while Vernon built up the successful business McMurray Store Fixtures (now McMurray Interiors). As a passionate gardener, she and her husband moved to Victoria to build a beautiful waterfront property and garden in Gordon Head. As long time members of the Victoria Rhododendron Society they enjoyed growing award winning Rhododendrons. Joan was a great lady, of strong character, grace and class. She was deeply dedicated to those she loved. She will be sorely missed. Mrs. Joan McMurray is survived by her daughter, Josephine, and two grandchildren, Justin and Jenine. She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon who passed in 2006. A funeral service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services on Falaise Drive on July 20th at 2pm.



