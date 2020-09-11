MILLAR, Joan Margaret July 16, 1945 - September 2, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Millar (nee Climenhaga) on September 2, 2020. Joan was born in Saskatoon, Sask., the first child of John and Grace (nee Garratt) Climenhaga. She grew up in Victoria. She was a serious student at Victoria High School and later studied Romance languages and literature at the University of Victoria. After her BA degree, she worked for a short time with CUSO in Trinidad and when she returned, studied in the Social Work program at UVic, which led to a long career in that field in such Northern British Columbia communities as Prince Rupert, Terrace and Smithers, and on Vancouver Island. Joan loved to travel and visited Europe several times. In 1985, she married Garth Millar of Victoria and they lived for a time in Alert Bay, where Garth served as Anglican priest and Joan was employed by the 'Namgis First Nation. After returning to Victoria in 1998, Joan returned to the B.C. Government. She retired from the government in 2004, although continued in a contract role for several years. She was active in the congregation of St. Barnabas Anglican Church, where she sang in the choir. She loved literature, especially that of Jane Austen, and was an enthusiastic member of the Victoria chapter of the Jane Austen Society of North America. Joan was predeceased by her parents, John L. Climenhaga and Grace (Garratt). She is survived by her husband in Victoria, her brother David Climenhaga in St. Albert, Alberta, David's wife Luanne, and nieces Kathryn and Lily. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria. Due to restrictions on gatherings, in-person attendance is limited. To register to attend in person, please RSVP to info@mccallgardens.com.
Those wishing may attend virtually without RSVP via Zoom by clicking the link found on Joan's obituary page at www.mccallgardens.com.
Those who wish to honour Joan's memory may donate to the John L. Climenhaga Scholarship at the University of Victoria or the Alzheimer's Society of BC in her name. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.