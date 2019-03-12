Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Margaret PATTEE. View Sign

It is with sadness and relief to announce that Joan has passed away from a difficult challenge with cancer.



Joan and Val Pattee had a 64 year love affair - and a wonderful life of adventure and travel all over the world. She cherished her two sons Richard and Ross, and their spouses Carol and Dominique. The love of Joan's life were her two grandchildren Richard Jr. and Jacqueline. Joan was the eldest of 9 children; the 'Ross' sisters were close-knit, and she will be missed by her remaining sisters Pat, Mary, Beverly, Diane and Roberta and her many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her loving and kind brother-in-laws Dexter and Van Pattee.



Joan was known for a flair for the dramatic and her visual creativity dedicated to creating beautiful houses and gorgeous paintings; she was always generous in sharing her knowledge and talents with everyone she could.



In lieu of flowers, we felt instead it would be appropriate to donate to her passion for the arts and all things beautiful - the Victoria Art Gallery at

It is with sadness and relief to announce that Joan has passed away from a difficult challenge with cancer.Joan and Val Pattee had a 64 year love affair - and a wonderful life of adventure and travel all over the world. She cherished her two sons Richard and Ross, and their spouses Carol and Dominique. The love of Joan's life were her two grandchildren Richard Jr. and Jacqueline. Joan was the eldest of 9 children; the 'Ross' sisters were close-knit, and she will be missed by her remaining sisters Pat, Mary, Beverly, Diane and Roberta and her many nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her loving and kind brother-in-laws Dexter and Van Pattee.Joan was known for a flair for the dramatic and her visual creativity dedicated to creating beautiful houses and gorgeous paintings; she was always generous in sharing her knowledge and talents with everyone she could.In lieu of flowers, we felt instead it would be appropriate to donate to her passion for the arts and all things beautiful - the Victoria Art Gallery at www.aggv.ca/support/donate . A private family memorial will be held at the Pattee cemetery in Cassburn, Ontario later this year. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close