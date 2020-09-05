WHIPPLE, Joan Margaret On August 5, 2020, Joan Margaret Whipple (97) passed away with her daughter at her side. Joan was born in Newcastle, England. Her family immigrated to Canada shortly thereafter. Joan was known as a doer in the workplace whether it was working in logistics in Washington, D.C. during WWII, studying mapping for BCAA ,or reviewing foreign teacher applications in the Ministry of Education. Her motto was 'The impossible is just a little harder'.' which is an original quote. She was married to her beloved husband, Joseph, (DFC) for 49 years. Both of whom had a great love for the outdoors whether it was hiking in the mountains and camping at lakes, or in later years, exploring the deserts of the Western USA from their winter home in Desert Hot Springs. Her longevity was in no small part to these activities along with her daily swimming routine, her love of Tai Chi both as a student and as a teacher and weekly duplicate bridge at Glen Meadows. Joan's family includes her daughter Bonnie, two sons Gary and Joe, six grandchildren Gary, Derek, Justina, Nadine, Joe and Amanda, and fifteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. "Navigator to Pilot we're on our way home" - together at last. No Service at this time. Thank you to Dr. Andrea Lewis and Hospice. Donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the Sidney Air Museum.







