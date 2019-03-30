WILLIAMSON, Joan Margaret (nee Scoble) 1923 - 2019 Joan was born in Victoria, BC, and passed away peacefully as per her wishes in the Aberdeen Hospital on March 25, 2019 at the age of 95. Always the role model. Joan was predeceased by her first husband, Ray and is survived by her daughter, Dr. Elissa McMurtrie and second husband, George. A very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Tejinder Sidhu, the MAiD team and staff on the Lansdowne Unit who were supportive, compassionate and kind. Special thanks to Dr. G. Rideout, Vanessa Butler, and nursing staff, especially Deb Godin and Terry. No service by request. Flowers are gratefully declined. Condolences may be offered at: www.sandsvictoria.ca
