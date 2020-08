JOHNSTON, Joan Marian (nee Bonnell) Born in Victoria in 1934, Joan passed away peacefully August 11, 2020. She was predeceased by husband David Stewart in 1999. Her love of nature, kindness & humour will be greatly missed by her children Geoff, Anthony & Janine. Keep shining with the sun, the moon & the stars. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com