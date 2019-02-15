Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Poyntz. View Sign

Born in Tottingham, London, England. After the passing of her mother, Joan and her brother were raised by their grandmother and uncle in Hertfordshire, England. On the day of her 21st birthday, England declared war against Germany (Sept. 3, 1939), and Joan's life changed forever. The war brought with it opportunity as much as tragedy. While working during the war, Joan met her future husband, Herk Poyntz. After the war, Joan travelled to Canada and married Herk in Vancouver, BC (Sept 16, 1946). Joan and Herk then moved to Ontario, eventually calling Ottawa home, where they raised their family. In 1973, they moved to Victoria, BC. Joan remained in their home after Herk's passing (1998), living there independently until she moved into Douglas House at age 100. Joan's keen intelligence, humour, and grace remained intact until the end of her long life. She will be missed by all who knew her, especially her daughter JoAnne Lemieux (Robert), son Ian Poyntz (Pedro), nieces Christine (Crosbie), Lynda (Peaker), Jacquie-Sue (Lamont), Gayle (Redfern), granddaughters Kimberly Lemieux (Ryan), Erin O'Krancy (Mike), and great-granddaughters Lily and Fern (Lemieux), Olivia, Avery, and Ivy (O'Krancy). Pre-deceased by husband Harry Herchmer Poyntz (July 7th, 1998) and brother Fred Peaker (December 19, 1997).



We thank all who cared for Joan in her last years. At her request, Joan will be cremated, with a wake at sea.

