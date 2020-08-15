Joan (née McAvity) Titus passed away aged 87 at the Priory following declining health but not spirit. Predeceased by her husband, the Rev. Joe Titus, she will be greatly missed by Stephen (Laura), Brian (Colina), David (Barbara), Peter (Trina), Anne (Mac), 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Raised in Saint John, she graduated as an RN (1954) from the Royal Victoria Hospital, Montreal, before moving to BC to marry and settle in Whaletown, Cortes Island, where she ran the Columbia Coast Mission medical clinic. After 2 years back in NB, they moved to Victoria and purchased a piece of paradise on Sooke Harbour, which became a place of tranquility for them and their friends – un-interrupted except by a stint in Colwood. Our parents always loved the outdoors, and year-round hiking and camping was a life-style, not a past-time. With interludes at UVic (BA 1977, MA 1980 in environmental sociology) she had a remarkably varied career as a nurse, day-care founder, health-care researcher, environmental sociologist, and latterly data manager at Camosun College. However, her life was more truly defined by her commitment to family and friends, and community service, particularly with youth, people in need, the Sooke community, and the Anglican church. Her contributions were recognised by many organizations, culminating in being made a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Club International “for dedicated humanitarian services”.



The family is grateful for the wonderful care our mother received at the Priory Long-Term Care Home (VIHA). Their compassion and professionalism shone through in their interactions with each other, with residents, and with family – particularly during our mother’s end-of-life care: thank you!



There will be a private interment, which will be made available through the Church of the Advent web site. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to people in need in your community.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store