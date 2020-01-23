Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna Francisca Neyts. View Sign Obituary

NEYTS, Joanna Francisca (nee Brons) June 30, 1922 Holland - October 25, 2019 Victoria, BC All Woman! 4'9" and a ball of fire! Mom will always be remembered for the love she gave, the kindness she showed, her hardy laugh and her chutspah that kept her going right to the end. Lovingly remembered by her four children Bernadette (Den), Rob (Sterling), Renata and Rick; grandchildren Clayton (D), Kertis (Amber), Cythia (Owen) and great-grandchildren Xolaya, Quinn, Elaine, Dani, Tyler and Molly and her 3 sisters Jeanneau, Francoise and Addy and their families. Predeceased by her husband Leo in 1995 and her sisters Jackie, Coby, Meis, Gerri and Ellie. Mom immigrated to Canada in October 1952 with Leo, 3 kids, 1 crate and $50. Travelled on "The Groete Bear" across the Atlantic to Halifax, then a hard train trip across Canada and finally to Victoria. Learned English from radio and newspaper. It was a difficult time at first, but with a lot of hard work, her dream became a reality as we moved into our new Medallion home on April 1, 1965. She was ecstatic! Mom lived in her home up until 5 days before passing. Mom will always be our inspiration and will be sorrowfully missed and always in our hearts Service is being held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2pm, First Memorial in the chapel at 4725 Falaise Dr. Reception to follow.





NEYTS, Joanna Francisca (nee Brons) June 30, 1922 Holland - October 25, 2019 Victoria, BC All Woman! 4'9" and a ball of fire! Mom will always be remembered for the love she gave, the kindness she showed, her hardy laugh and her chutspah that kept her going right to the end. Lovingly remembered by her four children Bernadette (Den), Rob (Sterling), Renata and Rick; grandchildren Clayton (D), Kertis (Amber), Cythia (Owen) and great-grandchildren Xolaya, Quinn, Elaine, Dani, Tyler and Molly and her 3 sisters Jeanneau, Francoise and Addy and their families. Predeceased by her husband Leo in 1995 and her sisters Jackie, Coby, Meis, Gerri and Ellie. Mom immigrated to Canada in October 1952 with Leo, 3 kids, 1 crate and $50. Travelled on "The Groete Bear" across the Atlantic to Halifax, then a hard train trip across Canada and finally to Victoria. Learned English from radio and newspaper. It was a difficult time at first, but with a lot of hard work, her dream became a reality as we moved into our new Medallion home on April 1, 1965. She was ecstatic! Mom lived in her home up until 5 days before passing. Mom will always be our inspiration and will be sorrowfully missed and always in our hearts Service is being held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2pm, First Memorial in the chapel at 4725 Falaise Dr. Reception to follow. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close