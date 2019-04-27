Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Cecelia Horton. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

HORTON, Joanne Cecelia June 29, 1958 - April 25, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joanne peacefully with her children and family by her side. Born in Victoria to Larry and Louise Griffin on June 29, 1958. Married David Horton in July 1985 (David predeceased her July 2009). She is also predeceased by her brother (Tom). Loving Mother to Alanna and Michael (Sophia), she also leaves her siblings, Coleen (Neil) Isbister, Nancy Griffin, Kelly (Lisa) Griffin, Bernadette (Mark) Knowles, Loretta (Rick) Riggs and Patricia (Colin) Robinson, dozens of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, many cousins and friends. Joanne was very involved with St. Patrick's Church and the CWL. She will be greatly missed by the staff at Clay & Co, where she worked up until a few weeks ago and her neighbors who were always there to lend a hand. All who knew her felt her presence and beauty. Her favorite times were spent at the family cabin at Shawnigan with her extended family and in her backyard chasing deer out of her garden. We would like to express our sincere thanks to Dr. Meyer, Dr. Pai, and Dr. Piercy for their incredible care throughout the years. To all of the efforts put forward by the CTU and nursing staff at RJH to fight for her and keep her comfortable we are eternally grateful. A Memorial Mass for Joanne will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 2060 Haultain Street, Victoria BC on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 12:10pm. A Reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Condolences may be offered at







HORTON, Joanne Cecelia June 29, 1958 - April 25, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joanne peacefully with her children and family by her side. Born in Victoria to Larry and Louise Griffin on June 29, 1958. Married David Horton in July 1985 (David predeceased her July 2009). She is also predeceased by her brother (Tom). Loving Mother to Alanna and Michael (Sophia), she also leaves her siblings, Coleen (Neil) Isbister, Nancy Griffin, Kelly (Lisa) Griffin, Bernadette (Mark) Knowles, Loretta (Rick) Riggs and Patricia (Colin) Robinson, dozens of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, many cousins and friends. Joanne was very involved with St. Patrick's Church and the CWL. She will be greatly missed by the staff at Clay & Co, where she worked up until a few weeks ago and her neighbors who were always there to lend a hand. All who knew her felt her presence and beauty. Her favorite times were spent at the family cabin at Shawnigan with her extended family and in her backyard chasing deer out of her garden. We would like to express our sincere thanks to Dr. Meyer, Dr. Pai, and Dr. Piercy for their incredible care throughout the years. To all of the efforts put forward by the CTU and nursing staff at RJH to fight for her and keep her comfortable we are eternally grateful. A Memorial Mass for Joanne will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 2060 Haultain Street, Victoria BC on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 12:10pm. A Reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close