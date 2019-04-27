HORTON, Joanne Cecelia June 29, 1958 - April 25, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joanne peacefully with her children and family by her side. Born in Victoria to Larry and Louise Griffin on June 29, 1958. Married David Horton in July 1985 (David predeceased her July 2009). She is also predeceased by her brother (Tom). Loving Mother to Alanna and Michael (Sophia), she also leaves her siblings, Coleen (Neil) Isbister, Nancy Griffin, Kelly (Lisa) Griffin, Bernadette (Mark) Knowles, Loretta (Rick) Riggs and Patricia (Colin) Robinson, dozens of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, many cousins and friends. Joanne was very involved with St. Patrick's Church and the CWL. She will be greatly missed by the staff at Clay & Co, where she worked up until a few weeks ago and her neighbors who were always there to lend a hand. All who knew her felt her presence and beauty. Her favorite times were spent at the family cabin at Shawnigan with her extended family and in her backyard chasing deer out of her garden. We would like to express our sincere thanks to Dr. Meyer, Dr. Pai, and Dr. Piercy for their incredible care throughout the years. To all of the efforts put forward by the CTU and nursing staff at RJH to fight for her and keep her comfortable we are eternally grateful. A Memorial Mass for Joanne will be held at St. Patrick's Church, 2060 Haultain Street, Victoria BC on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 12:10pm. A Reception to follow in the Parish Hall. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019