FLETCHER, Joanne Mary March 24, 1945 - May 9, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Joanne in Victoria BC. She will be greatly missed by her two sons, Dereck (Nancy) of Comox and Greg (Hollie) of Kamloops; grandchildren, Travis, Ashley and Connor; her very special friends, Karen Anne and Clive; and by her sister Linda of Ontario and brother, Bob Turnbull of Courtney. A Graveside Service and interment will be held at Hatley Memorial Gardens, 2050 Sooke Road (Colwood) on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 15 to May 16, 2019
