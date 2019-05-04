Joanne Mary Ridgeway

Obituary

RIDGEWAY, Joanne Mary (nee Stevenson) July 9, 1949 - April 26, 2019 Joanne Ridgeway, a resident of Sidney, BC, beloved wife of Clifford Bruce Atwell, passed away on April 26th at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital of pancreatic cancer. Joanne was the youngest child of Isabel Joan Stevenson (nee Frederick) and Donald Andrew Bruce Stevenson. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth Margaret (Peggy) McDonald, her niece Sharon Lou Aputik Gardner, and her brother Frederik Edward Stevenson. "We had a wonderful life together and she will be missed." By request, there will be no funeral nor Celebration of Life gathering. Thanks to the doctors and nurses at Saanich Peninsula Hospital and in the Community Palliative Response Team for all they have done for us, and the Canadian Red Cross for the use of their equipment.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 4 to May 5, 2019
