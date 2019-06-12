SOUSA, Joao Cabral "John" Born on July 4, 1941 in San Miguel, Azores, Portugal, John passed away on June 7, 2019 in Victoria, BC at age 77. He will be missed by his wife, Berta; daughter, Michelle; son, Paul (Thip) and grandchildren, Marissa and Kali. John's family wishes to extend their thanks to Dr. Inman and the Nurses and Doctors on the 5th floor at Royal Jubilee. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Parish, 4635 Elk Lake Drive on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 am with a Memorial Reception to follow at 12 Noon in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 12 to June 13, 2019