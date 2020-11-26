1/1
DUNN, Jocelyn Born on May 30th, 1936 in Victoria BC. Passed away peacefully on November 18th, 2020. Jocelyn was predeceased by her parents, Patricia and Joseph; son, Allan; sister, Daphne (Cliff); nephew, Mathew; aunts, Kathleen, Eva and Alice and her uncle, David. She will be dearly missed by her children, Cynthya, Vivian (Jamie), Brian (Brandy) and Verne; grandchildren, Josh, Casey, Emily, Amanda, Melissa, Alison (Jordan), Natasha (Mike), Jaden, Tony (Kimberly) and Faith; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Emma, Jakob, Aston, Jakob, Sophia, Aria, Colette, Theodore, Christian, Jackson, Ryan, Brian, Emmett, Ivory, Makiah, Denver and Lucius; nephews, Clinton (Ceci and Laura), Joe and Mark; nieces, Veronica (Steve) and Mary-Anne; great-nieces, Grace-Anne and Chloe; great-nephews, Donavin, Norman and James and her friends, Jeanette, Jessica, Marjory and Justin. Thank you to all the staff at The Heights at Mount View and Victoria General Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, 2020.
