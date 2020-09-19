FLOYER, Jocelyn Georgina Wadham 1930 - 2020 Jocelyn made her transition peacefully after 90 years on September 8, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Predeceased by her son Russell in 2004, Jocelyn is survived by her sister Adrienne Floyer; her many children, Frank, Tara, Maria, Brad, Nicola, Todd, Michele, Peter, Tami, Monique and stepson Peter; grandchildren, Shawn, Acia, Jenner, Alex, James, Kailen, Austin, Tyler, Tess, Nina, Marshall, Kaliandra, Maddison, Bradley Jr. and Maya; great grandchildren Finnley, Everly and Eisley; step-grandchildren Anna, Odette, Pippa, Sasha, and Tannis; step-great-grandchildren Linnaea, Alexander, Elyse; and her cat Permew. She will be missed by other relatives and all who had the blessing of being in her life. Jocelyn worked as a legal secretary in her late teens. At the age of 23 she married Frank Ney in Nanaimo, BC and raised a family of eleven children. After the children were in school Jocelyn studied liberal arts, which shaped her values as a feminist. She was a voracious reader who loved to learn and as such supported and encouraged her children to value education. In the 1970's she co-published/illustrated an education program for children and teens named Steps to Maturity. From a very young age Jocelyn had an affinity for art. At the age of 47 she studied at the Victoria College of Art which blossomed into a prolific career as an expressionist artist. Her paintings can be found at the University of Victoria, Royal Roads University, Royal BC Museum, Provincial Court of BC and private collections throughout the World. She lived on Langford Lake for many years where she became involved in the preservation of the Sooke Hills watershed and the Carmanah Valley old growth forest. Her love and deep respect for nature shaped her world view, actions and was reflected in her art. She will be dearly missed. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com