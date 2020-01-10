TEMBLETT, Jody Melinda March 21, 1973 - December 19, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Jody announce her sudden passing on December 19th, 2019. Jody will be remembered by her son Noah, her mother Heather, her father Aubrey, sisters Sabrina and Kelly and brother Matthew; as well as 7 nephews, cousins, and many friends and family. We are holding a celebration of life for Jody on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 from 1-3:30 at Boondocks in Sidney, 9819 5th Street. Please bring positive memories. Those who do so desire may make a donation in Jody's name to the SPCA.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020