It is with sad hearts but happy memories we share this news. Joe Ann was born in Winnipeg, MA, where she shared many fond memories of growing up. As a young woman Joe Ann bravely set out for BC where one of her first adventures was working at the Bella Coola Hospital, she later settled in Vancouver, Victoria then Cowichan Bay. She worked at the BC Medical Services Plan until 1997, and then spent many happy years traveling and enjoying family gatherings with her loving husband William Hugh Thorpe (Bill) before Bill's passing in 2011. She is survived by her daughter Susan Gibney (Rod); granddaughters Megan Shea (Jake) and Nicole Shea; stepchildren Rick Thorpe (Linda), Jan Thorpe (Darryl), Lori Darrell (Mark), Steven Thorpe (Sue), Greg Thorpe (Donna-Lynn) and grandchildren Matthew (Erin), Leah (Derek), Shannon (David), Andrea (Mike), Leanne (Bill), Nathan, Daniel, Ryan, Dylan and great grandchildren Caleb, Lucy and Arlin; brother in-law Arnold (Robbie) Roberts, nephew David Roberts (Patricia) and is predeceased by her loving sisters Shirley Campbell and Audrey Roberts.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 15, 2019