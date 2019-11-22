Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

LATURNUS, Joe In loving memory of Joseph Laturnus, born April 8, 1932 in Revenue, Saskatchewan and passed November 15, 2019 at the age of 87. Joe is survived by his beloved wife Jean (nee Provan), loving father of Cathy Grossmith (Dave), Marie Browning (Scott), Sharon Ritchie, Teresa, Bill (Laurel), Jamie (Maggie), and Lisa Simpson (Jay). He was blessed with 13 grandchildren: Katelyn, James, Lena, Kyle, Michelle, Jonathan, Samantha, Jeffery, Olivia, Victoria, Liam, Laura, and Cameron and 6 great-grandchildren: Lucy, Josephine, Nicholas, Zoe, Ryder, Rosalie, and with 7th great-granddaughter Browning due any day. Joe was the 10th of 13 children born to Lambert and Anna and is survived by Irene (Wahl), Julie (Chupick), Liz (Butler), Leo (wife Ann) and Carol (husband Ron Fisher). Joe, a successful entrepreneur, moved from Wilkie, Sask. to Victoria in 1953 and started working with his brother-in-law Ed Drew putting up TV antennas and founded Laturnus TV. He went on to establish Urban Cablevision in the western communities, Sunrutal Satellite Systems and started a presto log business in his semi-retirement. Joe was a very active and involved member of the Knights of Columbus having held the positions of Grand Knight (Victoria Council 1256) and former District Deputy for South Vancouver Island. Joe was also a charter member of Council 7934 (Oak Bay) and a member of the Fr. Brabant 4th Degree Assembly. He donated many hours of his time to Holy Cross Church. You would sometimes find him up on the roof, changing light bulbs, helping to maintain the facilities and performing usher duties on Sundays. Joe always had time to help anyone who asked and welcomed many family and friends to the table. Cousins, friends and students lived in our home when they needed a place to stay; everyone was welcome. He was a devoted family man and was happiest in the presence of his loved ones and friends. Joe will always be remembered for his kind heart and warm smile and will be deeply missed. He enjoyed curling and golfing with his buddies at Uplands. In the summers you would find him out on the water fishing. In the winter he would play card games with his children and enjoy time relaxing in front of the fire. Jean and family would like to thank all the staff, caregivers and volunteers at Mount Saint Mary Hospital for their loving care and kindness. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Cross Church, 4049 Gordon Head Road, on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 1:00pm. No flowers by request, donations can be made to Mount St. Mary's Hospital. Condolences may be offered at







