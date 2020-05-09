Johan H. "John" Immink
With great sadness we announce the passing of Johan "John" Immink, who passed at home with his wife Donna, son Christopher & daughter Erin (Trevor) at his side. John's dry wit and sardonic humour lives on in us all. Deepest thanks to Home Nursing Care, Doctors, HCAs & Hospice for your support, and special thanks to many family and friends near & far. A Celebration of life will be held in the future.

Published in The Times Colonist from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
