“In Loving Memory”







John passed away at the age of 72 at Victoria General Hospital on July 8, 2020, his family was by his side. He was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands and immigrated to Victoria at the age of 6. He was predeceased by his parents, Cornelius and Marie Evers, his brother Cor, and his nephew Dennis. He is survived by his wife Nora, his children Kevin (Shannon), Karen and grandchildren Taylor, Haley and Alex, and by his brother William (Bea), his nephew Bill and niece Bonita. Nora and John married on October 24, 1969 and they celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2019. John enjoyed working for BCBC and retired at age 55 as a Building Superintendent. He enjoyed holidays, whether it was camping in the Rockies or boarding a cruise ship; his favorite trip was a river cruise in Europe. John was a kind and soft spoken man who enjoyed keeping busy and active in life. His passions included coaching and playing soccer, waterskiing, cycling, and fly fishing. He enjoyed taking time off work to actively build a custom home in Cordova Bay. He will be remembered with a smile by his family and friends!



We love and miss you Jopie!







John did not want a formal funeral service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Thank you to all the wonderful staff at VGH and the special soft spots they held for him:)



