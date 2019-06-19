It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved Mother, sister, daughter, Oma.
JoAnn passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones. We take comfort that she went to join her beloved husband David, father Peter and sister Hennie on the lords day. She leaves behind her loving mother Josephine, her children Shaun, Andrea (Dylan), Robyn (Gerard), and her cherished grandchildren Micheal, Joy, Rylan, Camryn, Brooklyn and Dominik.
She will be sorely missed by her siblings Rene, John, Jose, Mary, Colette and Peter and her large extended family and friends. JoAnn enjoyed knitting, sewing, doll making and many other various crafts. She was a woman of many talents. She loved reading, gardening, hikes, picnics, sister times and family dinners. JoAnn valued life, lived simply and enjoyed God's blessings, her faith was an integral part of her daily life. She was kind, thoughtful and compassionate and she will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive this Friday,June 21, 2019 at 10am for family & friends followed by a private burial at Royal Oak Burial Park.
Published in The Times Colonist on June 19, 2019