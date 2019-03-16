Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johanna van der Meulen. View Sign

VAN DER MEULEN, Johanna Jozepha Passed away peacefully on December 17, 2018, at the age of 92. Johanna is now in the loving arms of her husband Henry who predeceased her in 2009. Born in The Netherlands, Mom was the youngest of twelve children. Her family worked in the nursery business exporting plants. Mom married in 1951 and soon after immigrated to Canada where they settled in Brandon, MB, for three years. They then travelled West and settled in Victoria where they remained. Mom is remembered as a woman of great faith, and lovingly dedicated her life to the care of her family. Johanna is survived and lovingly remembered by her four children: Elizabeth Paulik (Jerry), grandson Michael; Anthony van der Meulen (Kathryn), grandson Douglas (Tiffany); Trudy Lockhart (David predeceased), grandchildren Jennifer and Peter (Lindsay), great-grandchildren Patrick and Benjamin Lockhart; and Henry van der Meulen (Laureen), grandchildren David and Sarah. Memorial Service will be held at Sacred Heart Parish, 4040 Nelthorpe Street, Victoria, BC on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow. Donations can be made to Mount St. Mary Hospital. Condolences may be offered at





