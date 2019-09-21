Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johannes (John) Boxem. View Sign Obituary

BOXEM, Johannes (John) February 15, 1951 - August 10, 2019 Our beloved John passed away peacefully with family by his side at Sooke Hospice. Diagnosed with MS in 2002 and Cancer in 2013 John fought courageously, with resilience, strength and determination until his final days. John was born in Klazienaveen, Netherlands to Marie (1971) and Jan (1996). The family moved to Canada when John was 3 years of age. John grew up in Mill Bay and Shawnigan Lake, finally settling in Sooke with his soul mate Sindy in 2002. John was a loyal employee for 45 years with the Ministry of Transportation and Highways, JJM Construction and Mainroad Contracting. John had many interests from construction, to fishing, golfing, playing chess, astronomy, cards, travel, and singing. He enjoyed spirited discussions on a variety of topics from politics to sports and had a quick wit at attempting to solve issues of the day. John was a kind and generous-hearted renaissance man who welcomed everyone with warmth and charm. John has donned his angel wings. In life he loved, he laughed, he listened and lived with spirit and gusto in partnership with his beloved wife Sindy, who will forever miss him. Fondly known as our Papa John, he is also deeply missed by stepchildren Amir, Vicki (Rick) and Neil, grandchildren Eva, Reed and Neena, sister Linda (Adrian), brother Ron (Mary Lyn), niece Sandra (Ellis), nephews Tim (Miffy), Sean and Tyler, great niece and nephew Tia and Kai, and extended family. Thank you to Dr. Saunders and especially the wonderful staff at Ayre Manor who provided John with the utmost care and compassion in his final weeks. Also to Buchan and dear family and friends who provided emotional support through this difficult time. Heartfelt thanks to the talented Smiley Family for entertaining John while he was in Hospice. It meant the world to him! "I love you my Yo" A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Cowichan Golf Club, 4955 Trans Canada Highway, Duncan, BC on Saturday, October 5th from 2 - 5 pm. Memorial donations to Hospice Care at Ayre Manor are greatly appreciated. "One More Time!" Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019

