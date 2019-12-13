Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johannes Floris (John) de Raadt. View Sign Service Information H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre 5285 Polkey Road Duncan , BC V9L 6W3 (250)-701-0001 Obituary

de RAADT, Johannes (John) Floris August 27, 1943 - December 5, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Johannes (John) de Raadt on December 5, 2019. Born on August 27, 1943 in Heemstede, Holland. John is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Margaret; daughters Teresa (Nic), Jacqueline (William), and Cynthia (Garry); grandsons Cale, Colby, Colton and Carson; as well as in Holland, his sister Elly, nieces and nephews and many other relatives. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Don (Gabi), James and Bob and sister-in-law Patsy and his best buddy Rick (Janet). John was predeceased by his parents Floris de Raadt and Margaretha de Raadt-Schoo, brothers Kees and Floris and niece Ellen in Holland, and granddaughter Cassie. John immigrated to Canada on June 27, 1962 and finally acquired his Canadian citizenship on June 16, 2005. He lived in Victoria where he met Margaret and they were married in 1967, moving a year later to Ontario and the following year moved back to Vancouver Island, living in Langford for 31 years and then to Cobble Hill BC for the past 8 1/2 years. John was an automotive painter for nearly 50 years where he had always shown great attention to detail and was well known for his excellent work. Over the years he made many friends. John was a very devoted, caring husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed camping, fishing and playing old timers hockey. John came to love the game of golf and became a member at Cowichan Golf Course where he had many friends whom he golfed with regularly every week and especially loved taking his grandsons for a round of golf. John lived a full active life and was loved by all who knew him. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at Cowichan District and Royal Jubilee Hospitals for their excellent care and compassion. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date in the new year. Condolences may be offered to the family at







