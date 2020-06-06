It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather at age 93. Joe was predeceased by Anne, his wife of 57 years, in 2010. He is survived by his son Willem (Janette), daughter Sylvia Nolan, son Frank (Lori), son Gerald (Dawn), grandchildren Michael (Krista), Brian, Cameron (Sarah), Jordan (Shawneen), Kara (Kris), and great grandchildren Alex, Ethan, Adeline and Elijah, and by many nephews and nieces and their families in the Netherlands. Joe was born in Heerlen, Netherlands where during the war his family sheltered people during the occupation. This experience was never forgotten and Joe continued his family’s tradition of helping others throughout his life. In 1954 Joe immigrated to Canada with his wife and infant son Willem, eventually landing in Victoria where he worked as a longshoreman until electrical work became available. Throughout his career he influenced and was a mentor to numerous family members who followed his lead, establishing their own careers in the electrical industry and developing new businesses and professions. Joe and Anne were a sociable couple who developed enduring friendships through the B&B they ran for many years. They were active in their community and volunteered with the Vancouver Island Netherlands Association (VINA), and the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria. As VINA representatives, they were thrilled to have dinner at Government House with Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus when the royal couple visited from the Netherlands. Joe also loved to garden. His terraced backyard with its fountain, flowers, and Belle de Boskoop apple tree was a great source of pleasure, especially when he retired. He took particular delight in observing the behaviour and antics of birds and other wildlife that he encouraged to visit. An astute observer of society and politics Joe steered his boat to the port side as evidenced by his support of worker rights. Of strong opinion he could be infuriatingly stubborn in his views, but above all Joe was a kind and giving man. He was happiest when surrounded by family and friends in his home and also at the “Dutch Club” where his famous dance moves and wry sense of humour were often on display. As his health declined in recent months Joe was tended at home by his family and good friend Mia, with support from Wanda of Helping Hands, to whom we are most grateful. The family also thanks the staff at Victoria General Hospital for their compassionate and expert care during Joe’s final days. He will be missed.



