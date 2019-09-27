Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johannes (John) VAN WEES. View Sign Obituary

After a brief illness John passed away on September 12, 2019. John was born in Haarlem, Netherlands and predeceased by his partner of more than 50 years, Johannes Halee. They immigrated from Amsterdam to the West Coast of Canada and arrived in Vancouver on November 27, 1956. In 1958 they moved to Victoria. John worked for many years in the Dutch Bakery as a pastry chef and chocolatier. In 1964 John started his antique shop, Vanhall Antiques Ltd after buying the old Carmichael building at 1023 Fort Street. The shop specialized in antique oriental porcelain and English hallmarked silver. In 1967 his partner joined him full time in the antique shop. They made many trips across Canada, Great Britain and mainland Europe buying antiques. They built a very successful business with many discerning customers, local as well as international. After 27 years they retired from business and built a house on Mount Baldy in Shawnigan Lake. The house was especially designed to house their collection of antiques. John continued to collect antiquities throughout his retirement.



John leaves behind family in the Netherlands, a niece Lilian Buursink in Victoria, and a great niece Moniek Buursink in Quebec.



Many thanks to the staff on 4A, FGH, and Dr. Susan Mathews for their care and support.



By request, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Victoria Foundation.

