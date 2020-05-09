John Almer Beddis passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital. John was born in Ganges on Saltspring Island to Almer Beddis and Betty (Seymour). He moved from Saltspring to Victoria where he worked at St. Joseph's Hospital as a window washer. It was there that he met his future wife, Coby, where he proposed on his first date. John and Coby were married in 1964 and moved to Cobble Hill where he worked as a logger for Fred Dougan. In 1966 John started at Cowichan District Hospital in the maintenance department and then later as a stationary engineer. He retired 30 years later in 1996. John loved to hunt and fish and he spent most of his summer weekends at Tuc Lake and Flora Lake either by himself, with his best buddy John Andrist, or with his family in the camper. If he wasn't riding his motorcycle or his quad, John would always be found in his workshop where he enjoyed woodworking. He was especially talented at building picture frames, Adirondack chairs, and birdhouses. He loved watching sports and always cheered on his favourite team, the Canucks, even when they weren't doing very well. He liked returning to Beddis Beach and Beddis Road on Saltspring Island whenever he could. John gave the biggest and best hugs and always had a hearty laugh and big smile. He loved everyone he met and his favourite way to spend time was with his family, which he valued the most out of everything in his life. He will be greatly missed. John is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Coby, and children John(Kathleen), grandson Jason, Geoff(Barb), Kathleen(Eric) and brother Fred. John was predeceased by his daughter Louise in 2010 and we know they are catching up on stories now. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Victoria General Hospital for all their compassion and assistance especially during the Covid Pandemic, as well as the staff at HW Wallace Cremation and Burial. A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store