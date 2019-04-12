John passed away suddenly, having just celebrated his 69th birthday. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Barbara and will be dearly missed by his loving companion Trish and by his sister Robin (George), brother Jim (Sarah), niece Fiona (Ravi), nephew Andrew (Alana) and by great nephews William and Leo. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of BC.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN A. BURNS.
McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
(250) 385-4465
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019