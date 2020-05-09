John A. Canova
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born Jan. 7, 1929, in Victoria, John grew up, worked, played, married, raised his family, and retired in this city.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Jean, and his three children: Robert, James and

Barbara ( David Collin); his grandchildren: Sally ( Kevin) and Jonathan ( Jocelyn); and great grandchildren, Lucien and Zayden.

Prior to his retirement, John was an chartered accountant and partner with Deloitte. He was a kind and intelligent man. He liked to keep his mind busy. In his younger years, he coached his children’s sports teams, played bridge and curled. As the years went by, he became interested in genealogy, and stamp collecting. He did extensive research into the family’s roots.

Before his health made it difficult, he also loved to travel.

John died in Victoria at the age of 91 on April 13, 2020.

There will be no service as John, himself, requested.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
My deepest condolences to John's family. I first met John when I commenced my law practice in Victoria in the mid 1970s. John would scrutinize my trust books once a year as a requirement for the Law Society of B.C. John was a good guy. Self-effacing, intelligent and with a good sense of humour. IN PACE REQUIESCAT, my friend, until we meet again on the other side of the spiritual ledger...Vic Simeoni
Vic Simeoni
Friend
May 9, 2020
John was a wonderful friend to my husband, Des Corry. They grew up in the Fairfield district of Victoria and became fast friends in grade one at Sir James Douglas. The friendship lasted through the years. When Des returned to Victoria after retirement, he and John picked up their friendship once again, golfing and having lunch together until just a few years ago. Des placed great value on their time together.
Monica Corry
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved