Born Jan. 7, 1929, in Victoria, John grew up, worked, played, married, raised his family, and retired in this city.



He is survived by his wife, Lillian Jean, and his three children: Robert, James and



Barbara ( David Collin); his grandchildren: Sally ( Kevin) and Jonathan ( Jocelyn); and great grandchildren, Lucien and Zayden.



Prior to his retirement, John was an chartered accountant and partner with Deloitte. He was a kind and intelligent man. He liked to keep his mind busy. In his younger years, he coached his children’s sports teams, played bridge and curled. As the years went by, he became interested in genealogy, and stamp collecting. He did extensive research into the family’s roots.



Before his health made it difficult, he also loved to travel.



John died in Victoria at the age of 91 on April 13, 2020.



There will be no service as John, himself, requested.



