LANGDON, John A. November 1, 1946 - December 19, 2019 Passed peacefully at Royal Jubilee Hospital. John is survived by his loving wife of over 43 years, Pauline; son, Matt (Cynthia); adored granddaughter, Olivia; sister, Jane (Lloyd); brother, Paul (Ellen); nephews, Derek, Jeremy (Carly); niece, Angela (Conrad) and many dear friends and relatives. John enjoyed his childhood in Victoria (Oak Bay) participating in many sports, mainly his favourite, soccer. John was a member of the Uplands Golf Club since 1970. He was a member and Past President of the Camosun Gyro Club of Victoria. Many good friends were made through his associates with Gyros. John loved travelling to warm places, such as Hawaii and Palm Desert. He and Pauline also enjoyed many cruises together. Although failing health caused John to curtail many activities, he still enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives. He never lost his love of life and kept his sense of humour to the very end. Truly a nice man. "Love you forever". A Celebration of Life will be held at the Uplands Golf Club at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 18, 2020. Donations if desired may be made to the Red Cross or the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







