EATON, John Allen Peacefully passed away on August 24, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Predeceased by his brothers William Eaton (Betty) and Tom Eaton (Peppy). Survived by his loving wife Helen, of 72 years. Lovingly remembered by daughter Janice Beljanski, son Scott Eaton, granddaughter Echo Eaton-Thorne (Nic), and great-grandchildren Aurora and Briar. A special thanks to the caregivers at Broadmead Veterans Memorial Lodge, and also Saanich Peninsula hospital for the excellent care they gave John. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence please visit www.firstmemorialsaanich.com