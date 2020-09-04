1/1
John Allen Eaton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EATON, John Allen Peacefully passed away on August 24, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Predeceased by his brothers William Eaton (Betty) and Tom Eaton (Peppy). Survived by his loving wife Helen, of 72 years. Lovingly remembered by daughter Janice Beljanski, son Scott Eaton, granddaughter Echo Eaton-Thorne (Nic), and great-grandchildren Aurora and Briar. A special thanks to the caregivers at Broadmead Veterans Memorial Lodge, and also Saanich Peninsula hospital for the excellent care they gave John. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence please visit www.firstmemorialsaanich.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y1B4
2506585244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved