MILLER, John Alvin November 30, 1938 - March 23, 2020 After a hard-fought battle with cancer, John passed away peacefully early Monday morning. Beloved son of the late Harold and Nora Miller. Loving father to Stephen (Sharon), Marjorie, Colleen, and James. Grandfather of seven, and a new great grandfather as of last week. John was also predeceased by his long-time best friend, his beautiful West Highland Terrier Hopie. Born in Rouyn-Noranda, John spent his early years in Edmonton, eventually retiring to Victoria after a successful career in Life Insurance. For those who knew him, John was an engaging conversationalist with a great sense of humour. He was an eternally optimistic person with a kind heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. He will be greatly missed by a wide circle of friends. We would like to thank everyone at the Royal Jubilee Hospital and the Victoria Hospice for their extraordinary care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation or the BC Cancer Foundation. Messages of condolence to the family can be left at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020