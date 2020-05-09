John Anders Strand
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRAND, John Anders 1924 - 2020 Olga's quiet and gentle Husband passed away on April 5, 2020 from Leukemia at the age of 95 in Victoria, British Columbia. John is survived by Olga, her children, his stepchildren, Pat, Ross, Lee, and Peter. His stepdaughter, Louise, his son, Craig Strand, and grandsons, Roald and Aryn Strand, and great-grandchildren Clara, Abby, and Noah. John was born in Norway and came to Prince Rupert when he was 5 years old. He tasted the sea early as a deck hand on fishing boats and remained attached to the open waters throughout his life. John became a Master Mariner, ocean going. He was a merchant mariner before joining the Canadian Coast Guard eventually commanding the CCGS icebreakers Camsell and Polar Circle. He was the first to navigate through the Northwest Passage from coast to coast in both directions. The Government of India hired him to take a research team from Mauritius to their Antarctic base station and back. He was respected by those with whom he worked and was considered firm but fair by those who sailed under him. John was loved by all those touched by his kindness and generosity; he was a gentleman. John's ashes remain in Victoria, no service was held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 9 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
Dear Olga, my thoughts and prayers are with you, love from your golf buddy, Karen
Karen Derouin
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved