STRAND, John Anders 1924 - 2020 Olga's quiet and gentle Husband passed away on April 5, 2020 from Leukemia at the age of 95 in Victoria, British Columbia. John is survived by Olga, her children, his stepchildren, Pat, Ross, Lee, and Peter. His stepdaughter, Louise, his son, Craig Strand, and grandsons, Roald and Aryn Strand, and great-grandchildren Clara, Abby, and Noah. John was born in Norway and came to Prince Rupert when he was 5 years old. He tasted the sea early as a deck hand on fishing boats and remained attached to the open waters throughout his life. John became a Master Mariner, ocean going. He was a merchant mariner before joining the Canadian Coast Guard eventually commanding the CCGS icebreakers Camsell and Polar Circle. He was the first to navigate through the Northwest Passage from coast to coast in both directions. The Government of India hired him to take a research team from Mauritius to their Antarctic base station and back. He was respected by those with whom he worked and was considered firm but fair by those who sailed under him. John was loved by all those touched by his kindness and generosity; he was a gentleman. John's ashes remain in Victoria, no service was held.







