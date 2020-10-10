MORRISON, John "Jack" Angus June 20, 1919 - October 2, 2020 On the day of his choosing, Jack Morrison, 101, died as peacefully as he lived, with daughter Wendy by his side and held in the love of the rest of his family from afar. Jack was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. He served as an officer with the 1st Survey Regiment of the Royal Canadian Army Artillery throughout WWII. He became a Chartered Accountant and continued to serve his country as a senior federal civil servant with Revenue Canada in Victoria, Ottawa and London, retiring back to Victoria in 1983 from his position as an Assistant Deputy Minister. While overseas, Jack married his beautiful English war bride, Anne Marling. Together, over 71 years, they nurtured a loving family and many rich friendships. In all things and to the end, Jack was known for his brilliant mind, prodigious memory, incredible stories and generous heart. Jack was predeceased by his parents, his four siblings, Murdo, Margaret, Ian and Gordon, by son Jeff (2009) and by Anne (2016). Left to hold him in memory and hope are his children Cathy (Ron) Lemieux in Ottawa, Wendy (Tim) Brown in Victoria and John (Carole) Morrison in Prince George; his grandchildren Steve (Janice) Lemieux, Chris (Bridget) Lemieux, Robyn (Steven) Smith, and James (Cailey) Morrison; and his great-grandsons Brendan Lemieux and Brooks Morrison. Jack cherished, and was cherished by, us all. Jack's family extends deep gratitude, as he himself did, to the staff at the Broadmead Veterans Memorial Lodge, most especially the dedicated and compassionate care team on A3, and to Dr. Konia Trouton of West Coast Assisted Dying for helping Jack have the gentle, dignified death he desired. At his request and in this pandemic time, a private family memorial will take place. If wished, donations may be made to Broadmead Care: Veterans Memorial Lodge. Messages of Condolences may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com