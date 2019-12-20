Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Armstrong Jemson. View Sign Obituary

JEMSON, John Armstrong M.B. B.S. MRCS LMCC CCFP A great Dad and a truly dedicated Doctor Friday, December 13. 2019, John passed away peacefully at a time of his own choosing surrounded by many members of the family in Sidney, BC. Born in London, England on November 6th, 1929, John is predeceased by his parents James, Mildred, brother David, son Nigel and daughter Marion. John leaves his wife of 64 years, Barbara (Duke) Jemson, his sons James (Helen), Steven (Rose), Paul (Lucy), and daughters Elizabeth (Phil) and Lucinda (Mike). He also leaves his beloved 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. John qualified at Guy's Hospital, London, in 1953, achieving the Gold Medal in Surgery. In March, 1955 in Pinner, Middlesex, he married Barbara Mary Duke. Upon graduation, he completed two years National Service as a Medical Officer in the Royal Air Force, where he was stationed at RAF Manston, Kent. In March 1957, the family emigrated to Manitoba where John held several positions in rural towns before settling in Glenboro for 17 years, where his family practice covered anaesthetics, obstetrics and surgery. In 1976, the family moved to Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, John continued in Family Practice until his retirement in 1999. Together with Mum in retirement, they travelled widely to visit family and friends throughout the world. Dad had many interests and passions - gardening, classical music, model railways, amateur radio, cricket, sailing and playing backgammon. Over the years Dad was involved in as many community activities as time would permit, especially in his local church, service clubs, and historical societies. In 2016, Dad and Mum made the move to Sooke to be closer to family, and then in 2018 they moved to a care facility in Sidney, where he resided until his passing. A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service to celebrate Dad's life will be held in Port Alberni, details to be published.





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019

