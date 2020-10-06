1/1
John Arthur (Jack) PAXTON
January 04, 1934 - September 19, 2020
On September 19, 2020 we lost our beloved dad, John Arthur (Jack) Paxton at the age of 86. Jack was born to Louisa (Freeman) and John Thomas Paxton and raised in Victoria, BC with seven siblings. Predeceased by his loving wife Crystal in 2001, he is survived by his sister Kathleen, children Carolyn, April, Jacqueline (Wayne), Leslie (Jim), John, Jeremy and his grandchildren Brea, Cole, Mitch, Wyatt, Faith, and Luke, as well as many extended family members and friends.

Jack was a hardworking, strong, family man who loved dancing, music, plays, travel, sports and fitness. He was athletic and competitive, was always young at heart and lived life to the fullest. He was a well-respected Captain with the Department of National Defence (DND) Fire Department and Bluebird Taxi owner/operator for many years.

Dad lived a wonderful life filled with love, laughter and joy. Throughout his battle with cancer he remained hopeful, keeping his sense of humour and his love and appreciation for family and friends.

There will be a small gathering for family, followed by a celebration of life to honour Dad at a later date. Many local charities benefited from Dads generosity, if you would like to donate in Jacks' honour, please consider the Firefighters Burn Fund, Kidney Foundation or BC Cancer. Love to you all and hold your family close.

We love you Dad and Grandpa

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services - Fort Street
1155 Fort Street
Victoria, BC V8V3K9
2503845512
