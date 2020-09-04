1/1
John Barrie Skinner
SKINNER, John Barrie With heavy hearts and happy memories, the family announces the passing of Barrie on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 91 years. Barrie is survived by Charmaine, his wife and best friend of 67 years; son, Kim Skinner; daughter Jille Skinner; grandchildren, Devon (Stefanie), Robert (Lila), Scott (Jacinta), Kathleen (Sean) and great-grandchildren Ella, Noah, Henry and Edward. In lieu of flowers a donation to the MS Society would be most appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
